Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) produced 141.3 bitcoin (BTC-USD) in September, down 3% compared with August due to an increase in the network hash rate, the company said Thursday. It earned no ethereum (ETH-USD) during the month.

Treasury holdings were 943.3 BTC with a fair market value of ~$18.3M and 5.261.7 ETH with a fair market value of ~$7.0M as of Sept. 30.

The company owned 38,594 bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners as of Sept. 30, 2022, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.7 Exahash and 0.3 Terahash, respectively.

36% of Bit Digital's fleet (BTBT), or 14,308 bitcoin miners was actively hashing in North America at the end of the month. None of its ETH miners was hashing.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, Compute North provided ~20 MW of capacity for the company's miners. Bit Digital's (BTBT) overall expected future hosting capacity with Compute North is 48 MW.

In September, Compute North filed for Chapter 11. While the company is reviewing its relationship with Compute North, it doesn't expect the bankruptcy filing will affect Bit Digital's (BTBT) current mining operations.

Earlier this month, Bit Digital (BTBT) received a cease-and-desist order from the City of Niagara Falls, New York calling for facility owned by one of its hosting partners to stop crypto-mining operations..