BTIG has adjusted its estimates for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), ahead of a mid-October release of the company's September metrics, to account for some ongoing challenges.

Notably, the company wants to reflect "more conservative monetization assumptions" as well as some "sustained" headwinds to hourly monetization, analyst Clark Lampen said.

A slight reduction to August and September estimates means Lampen now expects third-quarter bookings of $680M, vs. a previous $685M. For September, Lampen sees a 15% month-over-month decline that would be in line with management's earnings-call commentary; as for revenue, adjusting the deferral rate leads to an estimate up to $612M vs. a previous $562M.

Turning to the fourth quarter, October tracking looks "roughly flat" so far month-over-month, and as with last year BTIG assumes daily active users for the month are flat vs. September, with November rising slightly.

"The major swing factor for 4Q22 is gift card contributions, which we believe are anticipated to be up nicely y/y," Lampen says, saying that an 18% gain there puts them at $826M in total bookings for Q4.

Overall there's a slight trim: For 2022 BTIG moves its estimate for bookings to $2.778B from $2.802B, and EBITDA to $212M from $232M. For 2023, the firm sees $3.127B in bookings vs. a previous $3.259B, and $36M in EBITDA vs. a previous $83M.

Lampen has a Buy rating and is valuing Roblox stock (RBLX) at a $51 price target, implying 34% upside.

"Despite the cuts, we still remain constructive on Roblox with what we view to be a now, more conservative reset of numbers," Lampen said. "Why? We still see tons of runway for growth and platform expansion, given 20%+ MAU/DAU growth, very high engagement, and monetization initiatives that are just scratching the surface of potential."

Earlier in the week, Barclays initiated Roblox at Underweight as a "fading call option on the metaverse."