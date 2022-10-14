Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted better-than expected earnings on Friday, but revenue, while beating Wall Street consensus, only rose Y/Y due to restructuring moves.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.50, vs. consensus estimate of $1.45, fell from $2.19 in Q2 and from $2.15 in Q3 2021.

Including about $256M of gains from its Asia Consumer divestiture, primarily a gain on the sale of its Philippines business, Q3 2022 GAAP EPS was $1.63.

"Treasury and Trade Solutions saw revenues up 40% year-over-year, with growth across all segments, and Securities Services was up 15%," said CEO Jane Fraser. "In Fixed Income, we matched last year’s showing through our strength in FX, while Equities came in lower than last year. Banking was the business most adversely impacted by the macro environment with reduced deal flows and a lower appetite for M&A."

Revenue of $18.5B, topping the $18.3B average analyst estimate, fell 6% from Q2 and rose 6% Y/Y. The Y/Y increase was primarily from the gain on the sale of its Philippines consumer business compared a loss on the sale of its Australia consumer business in the year-ago period.

Fraser also reiterated the company's plans to exit Russia. She said it will end nearly all institutional banking services next quarter.

Q3 operating expenses were $12.7B, -6% Q/Q and +6% Y/Y.

Q3 net credit losses of $887M vs. $850M in Q2 and $961M in the year-ago quarter. Net allowance credit build of $370M compares with $375M in the prior quarter and a release of $1.16B in the year-ago quarter. Total cost of credit was $1.37B in Q3 vs. $1.27B in Q2 and benefit of $192M in Q3 2021.

Institutional Clients Group revenue of $9.47B, down 17% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y.

Personal Banking and Wealth Management revenue of $6.19B increased 3% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Legacy Franchises revenue of $2.55B rose 32% Q/Q and 66% Y/Y.

