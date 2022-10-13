Take-Two shutting down studio that made 'Dots' mobile game

Oct. 13, 2022 5:09 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is shutting down the developer of 2013 hit mobile game Dots.
  • Take-Two acquired maker Playdots for $192M in 2020, but it's now closing it down, according to a WARN advance job-cut notice it filed with New York State.
  • That will mean the loss of 65 jobs, though the employees will be able to apply for jobs at Take-Two's Zynga or otherwise receive severance.
  • Dots was followed by a sequel, Two Dots, which has been downloaded more than 50M times; operations for Two Dots will be moved to another Zynga studio so as not to disrupt service.

