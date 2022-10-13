Westlake, MillerKnoll jump postmarket on index changes
Oct. 13, 2022 5:28 PM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK), MLKN, CVETBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Westlake (NYSE:WLK) has jumped 6.1% after hours, and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) rose 3.4%, as the two stocks were subject to the latest shuffles in S&P Dow Jones indexes.
- That was set off by the closed acquisition of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET), which was a constituent in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- MillerKnoll (MLKN) will replace Covetrus in the SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
- Meanwhile, replacing MillerKnoll in the MidCap 400 index is Westlake (WLK).
- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital closed their deal for Covetrus on Thursday.
