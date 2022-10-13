Hot Stocks: Airlines soar; ETSY drops; ACI climbs on KR merger report; RLMD craters 80%

Absorbing CPI figures that came in above expectations, stocks rebounded from an initial selling spree to finish Thursday's action with substantial gains. The Dow jumped 800 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke six-session losing streaks, with both indexes jumping more than 2%.

Airlines participated in the broad-based advance. Along with general market momentum, the industry was also buoyed by the release of quarterly results from Delta (DAL), with American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and United Airlines (UAL) all riding the coattails higher.

Online retailers took an early stumble following the CPI report before recovering later in the day. Etsy (ETSY) proved to be the most obvious exception, with the stock eventually posting a substantial loss on the session.

Elsewhere in the market, Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) surged amid reports that it was in merger talks with rival Kroger (KR). Meanwhile, Relmada (RLMD) lost about four-fifths of its value after a clinical trial failed to meet its main goal.

Sector In Focus

Earnings from one of the industry's biggest players sent the airline sector higher. The group also received a boost from evidence that high demand has led to a surge in ticket prices.

On the earnings front, Delta (DAL) issued a mixed report, but investors focused on the firm's Street-beating revenue rather than its earnings figure, which came in slightly below projections. Shares rose about 4% on the news.

This advance carried over to other names in the group. American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and United Airlines (UAL) all rose about 3%.

Along with DAL earnings, investors digested a report that showed a 43% jump in airline fares for September. Compared to the previous month, the figure was up 0.8%.

Standout Gainer

Speculation about a potential merger drove gains in Albertsons (ACI). Amid reports that the grocery store chain was in talks with rival Kroger (KR), ACI surged nearly 12%.

Bloomberg reported that ACI and KR were in negotiations to combine. While no decision has been reached, the news outlet stated that a deal could come as soon as this week.

In response to the deal chatter, Oppenheimer opined that a potential merger between the large-scale competitors could trigger a regulatory response.

ACI finished Thursday's action at $28.63, an advance of $2.96 on the day. The stock is bouncing off a 52-week low of $24.34 reached last week.

Standout Decliner

The release of hotter-than-expected inflation data prompted early selling in the online retail sector. While many names bounced back later in the day along with the rest of the market, Etsy (ETSY) remained underwater into the close.

Shares of the online platform for selling crafts and other products dropped $9.84, or about 9% on the session. ETSY closed the day at $96.32.

Even with the slide, ETSY remained in a recent trading range. Overall, the stock has fallen 54% for 2022 and has dropped significantly since hitting a 52-week high of $307.75 in November.

After a massive slide in late 2021 and early 2022, shares recovered during the summer and are now well off their 52-week low of $67.01.

Looking at some other notable names in the online retail sector, Chewy (CHWY) started the day lower following the CPI report but rebounded to a 3.5% gain by the end of the session. Meanwhile, Wayfair (W) cut its initial losses but still lost 3% on the day.

Notable New Low

Relmada (RLMD) cratered following the release of disappointing clinical trial results. Shares plummeted nearly 80% on the news.

RLMD revealed that its REL-1017 product failed to meet the primary goal of a late-stage trial. The Phase 3 study tested the drug as a treatment for major depressive disorder.

The data triggered a mass investor exodus from the stock. RLMD dropped $25.22 to finish at $6.48. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $6.10.

Prior to the release of the study results, RLMD had hit a 52-week high of $38.68, posting a closing peak for the year in late September of $37.02.

Looking for more of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks? Turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.