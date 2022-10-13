Ring Energy cuts Q4 capex forecast by 15% while maintaining output guidance

Oct. 13, 2022

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) said Thursday it lowered Q4 capital spending guidance to $42M-$46M, down ~15% from its prior estimate of $50M-$54M while maintaining its Q4 sales volumes estimate of 18K-19K boe/day.

Ring Energy (REI) said during Q4 it plans to complete and place on production the remaining three wells drilled in Q3, while drilling and completing 8-9 new wells.

For FY 2023, the company estimated total capital spending of $150M-$175M, while planning to maintain or slightly increase full-year average sales volumes compared to anticipated Q4 2022 sales volumes.

Ring Energy (REI) will reduce its debt ratio to ~1.5 and management will likely lower that ratio more over time, Long Player writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

