SPAC OceanTech Acquisitions, Captura Biopharma terminate merger deal
Oct. 13, 2022 5:41 PM ETOceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (OTEC), OTECU, OTECWBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Blank check company OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) on Thursday said it had terminated its planned merger with Captura Biopharma that would have taken the radiation contamination treatment developer public.
- OTEC and Captura announced their deal in early Aug., which would have seen a combined company with post-money equity market capitalization of $224M.
- The merger had been terminated "by mutual agreement of all relevant parties," OTEC said in a brief statement, without providing further details.
- The SPAC said it would now seek an alternative business combination.
