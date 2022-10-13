SPAC OceanTech Acquisitions, Captura Biopharma terminate merger deal

  • Blank check company OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) on Thursday said it had terminated its planned merger with Captura Biopharma that would have taken the radiation contamination treatment developer public.
  • OTEC and Captura announced their deal in early Aug., which would have seen a combined company with post-money equity market capitalization of $224M.
  • The merger had been terminated "by mutual agreement of all relevant parties," OTEC said in a brief statement, without providing further details.
  • The SPAC said it would now seek an alternative business combination.

