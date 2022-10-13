SunOpta to sell sunflower & roasted snacks business to Pacific Avenue

Oct. 13, 2022 5:41 PM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL), SOY:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages firm SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) said on Thursday it will sell its sunflower business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for $16M.
  • Under Pacific Avenue’s, the sunflower business will become Sunrich Products. Sunrich will continue to be led by the same general manager and employee team.
  • SunOpta's sunflower and roasted snacks business has three facilities.
  • Following the divestiture, the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment will be fully focused on offering a broad line of plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, rice, soy, coconut, hemp and other bases, as well as broths, teas, nutritional beverages and liquid and powder ingredients.
  • The Company expects to record an estimated after tax loss on sale of the sunflower business of about $16M, which will be included in its results of operations for the third quarter of 2022.
  • "This divestiture of a non-core business represents further progress against our strategic imperative of portfolio transformation, focusing on high-growth, high-return opportunities that are differentiated and leverage the competitive strengths of our unique model," said Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta.

