Dye & Durham plans to sell TM Group

Oct. 13, 2022 5:47 PM ETDye & Durham Limited (DYNDF), DND:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) said Thursday after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority's review of its acquisition of TM Group, it made an undertaking to the CMA to sell TMG in its entirety.
  • "TMG is a profitable and well-run technology company, which is what attracted us to it originally. We are confident TMG will thrive in the hands of a new owner," said DYNDF CEO Matthew Proud.
  • DYNDF plans to initiate the process to sell TMG soon.
  • The company last month terminated talks to acquire Link Group.

