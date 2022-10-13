Rue La La operator Rue Gilt Groupe withdraws proposed $100M IPO

Off-price e-commerce retailer Rue Gilt Groupe (RGG), which operates Rue La La, has withdrawn its filing for a $100M initial public offering.

Rue Gilt originally filed for the IPO in November 2021, but hadn't updated the filing since. The company indicated in its S-1 filing tit was seeking to raise up to $100M, a number that was most likely a placeholder and subject to change.

Based in Boston, Rue Gilt operates off-price e-commerce sites Rue La La, Gilt and Simon Shop Premium Outlets.

For a more in-depth look at Rue Gilt, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Rue Gilt Group Targets US IPO for Growth Plans."