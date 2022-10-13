Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) said Thursday it entered into a cooperation agreement with Ancora Holdings and announced several governance changes, including the addition of two new directors.

The company also agreed to an "accelerated process" to continue its refreshment of the board over the next three years.

Ancora agreed to customary standstill, voting commitments and other provisions.

Mueller Water Products (MWA) "looks sound, but some of its cash flow data is looking weak so far this year due to rising costs," Daniel Jones writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.