US Supreme Court beats back Novartis request to stop Gilenya generics

Oct. 13, 2022 6:13 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)VTRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Supreme Court of the United States

bloodua

  • The US Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a stay that had prevented generic versions of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya (fingolimod) from hitting the market.
  • In late September, the High Court agreed to stay a mandate from an appellate court that would have cleared the generics to be sold. That court invalidated a key Gilenya patent, Bloomberg Law reported.
  • Novartis sued more than a dozen generic drugmakers that had filed applications with the US FDA to manufacture generic fingolimod. It reached agreements with many of them, including Viatris' (VTRS) Mylan division, Reuters reported.
  • Novartis (NVS) has previously stated that a launch of Gilenya generics would have a $300M negative impact on its fiscal 2022 results.

Comments

