Crude oil reverses early losses to score big gains on tight distillate supplies

Energy companies surged and the top energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) closed +4.1% to outperform the broader market on a big day for the stock market, as crude oil futures rose for the first time in four sessions.

The latest weekly U.S. government data showed a decline of 4.9M barrels in domestic supplies of distillates, which include heating oil, indicating tight winter heating fuel supplies.

Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for November delivery settled +2.1% to $89.11/bbl, and December Brent crude (CO1:COM) ended +2.3% to $94.57/bbl.

Several energy names surged to their highest levels since June, including (COP) +5.6%, (VLO) +4.9%, (CVX) +4.9%, (PSX) +4.2%, (MPC) +3.9%.

"The market is starting to get very concerned about distillate supplies, especially as we get closer to winter," Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn told MarketWatch.

The recent market weakness from fears of Federal Reserve rate hikes and the strong dollar are "now flipping over to the fact that supplies are dangerously low as we head into winter," Flynn said.

In addition to the big drawdown in distillate inventories, the government report showed a weekly inventory gain of 2M barrels for gasoline.

U.S. data earlier showed the September consumer price index jumped 8.2% while core CPI surged 6.6%, both above Wall Street expectations; the news sparked an initial selloff across assets, but oil prices shifted higher, along with benchmark U.S. stock indexes.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices (NG1:COM) settled +4.7% at $6.741/MMBtu, as the market regained a sliver of the 25%-plus drop since the beginning of August.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency slashed its oil demand forecasts, saying the OPEC+ production cut could undermine longer-term demand for oil.