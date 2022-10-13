Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is lobbying the Biden administration to block U.S. imports of aluminum from Russia following the latest military escalation in Ukraine, Reuters reported Thursday.

Aluminum prices (LMAHDS03:COM) gained more than 3% following the report.

News outlets have reported in recent days that the White House is considering a range of options related to imports of Russian aluminum, possibly including blocking top producer Rusal, from selling its products in the U.S.

Aluminum - which is heavily used in a wide range of consumer products as well as airplanes, automobiles and other heavy machinery - has remained exempt from U.S. sanctions due in part to concerns that such a step could boost consumer prices.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm recently said the unfettered flow of Russian aluminum into the U.S. was making North American producers less competitive.