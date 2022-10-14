Concerns are rising among some Biden administration officials that a plan to cap the price of oil purchased from Russia may backfire following the larger than expected OPEC+ production cut last week, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The price-cap plan is proceeding and maintains widespread support in the administration and among many allies, who see it as the best choice among bad options to cut Russia's oil revenues and financing for its war in Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she was "optimistic" about the progress being made in persuading European Union countries to join the price-cap effort.

"This cap will help us keep global energy markets well supplied even as we cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," Yellen said.

But some U.S. officials are worried that the OPEC+ production cut has increased volatility in markets, and the complex plan that seeks to keep just enough Russian oil on the global market to prevent a spike in worldwide oil prices could itself result in a spike, according to the report.

Biden administration officials, who have held meetings nearly every day to work out implementation of the price cap, are said to be increasingly worried that Vladimir Putin may retaliate by cutting off supplies altogether.

The OPEC+ cut has been met with anger from U.S. officials, and Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the decision was based only on its desire to keep global oil prices stable.