Kroger in talks to buy Albertsons in deal valued at about $25 billion - report
Oct. 13, 2022 8:19 PM ET
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) is said to be in talks to purchase small supermarket rival Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) for about $25 billion.
- Kroger (KR) is expected to pay cash and stock for Albertsons (ACI) in a deal that may be reached Thursday evening, according to a Bloomberg report. The exact price and structure of the deal weren't known.
- Bloomberg earlier Thursday reported news of the transaction, though without giving any details on the possible value. Albertsons shares soared 12% in regular trading on Thursday and Albertson's has a market cap of over $15 billion.
- The reports come after Albertsons (ACI) announced in late February that it was evaluating strategic alternatives for the supermarket chain.
- A potential combination between Kroger, the U.S.'s second largest grocer after Walmart (WMT), and Albertson's, the fourth largest, is likely to see scrutiny among antitrust regulators.
