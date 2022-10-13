Vale (NYSE:VALE) officially opened the first phase of its C$945M Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project on Thursday, which is predicted to double ore production at the Sudbury, Ontario, mine.

Vale (VALE) said phase 1 will supply of low-carbon nickel and other critical minerals and improve the long-term sustainability of the Sudbury operations.

The company expects the initial phase will add ~10K metric tons/year of contained nickel and 13K metric tons/year of copper.

More than 12 km of tunnels were developed to reunite the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine, creating the new Copper Cliff Mine Complex.

