China inflation hits 2 and a half year high
- China consumer price index: +2.8% Y/Y vs. +2.9% consensus, +2.5% prior.
- This was the highest reading since April 2020, mainly due to a sharp jump in cost of food.
- China has set a target of CPI at around 3% for 2022, the same as in 2021.
- +0.3% M/M compared to -0.1% prior.
- Producer price index +0.9% vs. 1% consensus, +2.3% prior. The print is at the weakest level since February 2021.
