China inflation hits 2 and a half year high

Oct. 14, 2022 1:05 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YINN, YANG, CQQQ, CHIX, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • China consumer price index: +2.8% Y/Y vs. +2.9% consensus, +2.5% prior.
  • This was the highest reading since April 2020, mainly due to a sharp jump in cost of food.
  • China has set a target of CPI at around 3% for 2022, the same as in 2021.
  • +0.3% M/M compared to -0.1% prior.
  • Producer price index +0.9% vs. 1% consensus, +2.3% prior. The print is at the weakest level since February 2021.
  • ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, CHIQ, GXC, EWH, KBA, YANG, CXSE, CAF, CWEB, PGJ, KURE, CHIX, CYB

