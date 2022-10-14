Singapore Q3 GDP power past estimate, central banks tightens policy
Oct. 14, 2022 1:16 AM ETEWSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Singapore Q3 GDP: +4.4% vs. +3.4% consensus, +4.5% prior in Q2.
- The Ministry of Trade and Industry in August narrowed Singapore’s GDP forecast for 2022 to 3% to 4%, compared to an its previous forecast of 3% to 5%.
- In another event, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has tightened monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further strengthening in the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation.
- In its half-yearly monetary policy statement released on Friday (Oct 14), the Singapore central bank said it will re-centre the mid-point of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band “up to its prevailing level”.
- ETFs: EWS
