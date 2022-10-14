Teck and SAAM towage to deploy electric tugs at Neptune Terminal
Oct. 14, 2022 1:20 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK), TECK.B:CA, TECK.A:CA, TCKRFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has agreed to deploy two electric tug boats at Neptune Terminal in Vancouver, in support of Teck’s climate goals, which will mark the first electric tugs operating in Canada as a full tugboat package for harbour assist and tug services.
- Under the agreement, SAAM will furnish two ElectRA 2300 SX tugs commencing operation during the second half of 2023 which are expected to eliminate over 2,400 tonnes of GHG emissions each year.
- In addition to emissions reductions, using electric tugs will also reduce underwater noise, benefitting marine life in the harbour.
- This announcement builds on Teck’s progress to work with partners to reduce emissions across its supply chain and achieve a 40% reduction in shipping emission intensity by 2030.
- “With Teck and Neptune Terminals, SAAM Towage has found value aligned partners who want to drive sustainable environmental change through innovation,” said Sander Bikkers, President, SAAM Towage Canada.
