Southern Energy commences trading on OTCQX

Oct. 14, 2022 2:11 AM ETSouthern Energy Corp. (SOUTF), SOU:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Southern Energy (OTCPK:SOUTF) has announced that its common shares of no par value in the capital of the Co. are now trading on the OTCQX, under the ticker symbol of SOUTF.
  • Southern's Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SOU, and on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol SOUC.
  • The Co. will be presenting at the Schachter "Catch The Energy" Conference at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta on October 22, 2022.

