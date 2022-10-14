Chubu Electric Power acquires strategic stake in Eavor Rechnologies
Oct. 14, 2022 2:38 AM ETChubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (CHUEF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eavor Technologies has announced that Chubu Electric Power (OTCPK:CHUEF) has entered an agreement to make a direct investment in Eavor and support the commercialization of Eavor-Loop™ technology.
- CHUBU’s presence and influence will be of paramount importance as Eavor completes first projects and enters its global commercialization phase.
- “A technology such as this is a true game-changer and represents a potential transformation to the world’s energy stack, addresses climate change as well as energy autonomy and independence issues simultaneously." said Hiroki Sato, Senior Executive Managing Officer at CHUBU.
Comments