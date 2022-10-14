European markets open sharply higher; U.K. to announce tax U-turn?

Oct. 14, 2022 3:44 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • London +0.92%.
  • Germany +0.85%.
  • France +0.89%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.7% in early trade, with basic resources adding 2.7% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
  • The Bank of England on Friday will end its temporary purchases of long-dated U.K. government bonds, a support mechanism launched two weeks ago to stabilize the gilt market and rescue pension funds in the wake of the government’s fiscal announcements.
  • Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K.
  • The DAX futures contract in Germany traded 1.6% higher, CAC 40 futures in France climbed 1.6% and the FTSE 100 futures contract in the U.K. rose 0.9%.
  • Markets in Asia-Pacific then rallied overnight as investors seemingly shook off the inflation report and instead focused on hopes for a U.K. fiscal U-turn and further stimulus from the Chinese government.
  • Meanwhile, sterling last traded at $1.1309, down 0.18% on the day, reversing earlier steep gains against the dollar following reports of a possible U-turn by the UK government on its fiscal plans.

