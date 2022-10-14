PropertyGuru acquires Sendhelper in Singapore
Oct. 14, 2022 4:07 AM ETPropertyGuru Limited (PGRU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) has acquired Sendhelper, a Singapore home services technology company.
- With this acquisition, PropertyGuru enters the home services industry with an aim to provide easy and reliable access to home management and maintenance services.
- Homeowners and tenants in Singapore can now rely on PropertyGuru to not only find, finance and own homes, but also manage and maintain them.
- Sendhelper is a strategic addition with long-term growth opportunities and is not expected to have a material impact on the Group’s 2022 financial results.
Comments