PropertyGuru acquires Sendhelper in Singapore

Oct. 14, 2022 4:07 AM ETPropertyGuru Limited (PGRU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) has acquired Sendhelper, a Singapore home services technology company.
  • With this acquisition, PropertyGuru enters the home services industry with an aim to provide easy and reliable access to home management and maintenance services.
  • Homeowners and tenants in Singapore can now rely on PropertyGuru to not only find, finance and own homes, but also manage and maintain them.
  • Sendhelper is a strategic addition with long-term growth opportunities and is not expected to have a material impact on the Group’s 2022 financial results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.