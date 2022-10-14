Fujifilm to discontinue development of influenza drug Avigan as COVID-19 therapy
Oct. 14, 2022 4:37 AM ETFUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY), FUJIFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Japan's Fujifilm Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIY) (OTCPK:FUJIF) said it is discontinuing the development of its anti-influenza oral drug Avigan (favipiravir) for use against COVID-19, after trial data did not show significant results.
- In 2021, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical began a phase 3 trial in Japan with an aim to enroll 316 people to evaluate Avigan's efficacy to prevent progression to severe symptoms in patients with COVID-19 who were not vaccinated, the company said in a press release on Friday.
- However, the enrollment was terminated at 84 people in March 2022 due to factors, including improvement in vaccination rates and the spread of Omicron variants, which have lower symptom severity rates than conventional strains, Fujifilm added.
- The Japanese company said that analysis of clinical data from the 84 people did not show significant results.
- Fujifilm noted that it will not continue development of Avigan for COVID-19 and will withdraw its application to partially amend Avigan's manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for treating COVID-19.
- Avigan was approved in Japan in March 2014 to treat new or reemerging influenza viruses, according to the company.
Comments