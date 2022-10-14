Telix's Illuccix gets approval in Canada for prostate cancer imaging

Oct. 14, 2022 4:59 AM ETTelix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLPPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Canadian Healthcare & Medicine

  • Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TLPPF) on Thursday said that Health Canada approved Illuccix for use in staging and re-staging intermediate and high-risk prostate cancer and localizing tumor tissue in recurrent prostate cancer.
  • Illuccix [kit for the preparation of gallium (68Ga) gozetotide injection], after radiolabeling with gallium (68Ga), is indicated for use with the positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer.
  • The patients with prostate cancer includes those with suspected metastasis who are suitable for initial definitive therapy; with suspected recurrence with elevated serum prostate specific antigen (PSA) level, the company added.

