Telix's Illuccix gets approval in Canada for prostate cancer imaging
Oct. 14, 2022 4:59 AM ETTelix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLPPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TLPPF) on Thursday said that Health Canada approved Illuccix for use in staging and re-staging intermediate and high-risk prostate cancer and localizing tumor tissue in recurrent prostate cancer.
- Illuccix [kit for the preparation of gallium (68Ga) gozetotide injection], after radiolabeling with gallium (68Ga), is indicated for use with the positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer.
- The patients with prostate cancer includes those with suspected metastasis who are suitable for initial definitive therapy; with suspected recurrence with elevated serum prostate specific antigen (PSA) level, the company added.
