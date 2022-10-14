Aurora Mobile launches overseas messaging service platform EngageLab
Oct. 14, 2022 5:32 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) has recently launched its overseas messaging service platform EngageLab, allowing developers to effectively and accurately reach global users.
- In order to facilitate the overseas expansion of Chinese companies, Aurora Mobile launched EngageLab, helping Chinese companies carry out refined and accurate user reach and engagement with low cost, high message delivery rates and conversion rates.
- At present, EngageLab provides five major services including AppPush, WebPush, Email Service, SMS Service and WhatsApp Business API, and is exploring additional messaging channels in overseas markets.
- Developers can complete the SDK integration process within just 3 minutes and carry out intelligent push messaging with high delivery rates.
- JG +9.39% premarket to $0.99.
