Engineer Gold Mines announces private placement

Oct. 14, 2022 6:01 AM ETEngineer Gold Mines Ltd. (EGMLF), EAU:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Engineer Gold Mines (OTCQB:EGMLF) has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $0.4M through the issuance of up to 16M units priced at $0.025/Unit.
  • Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one fullshare purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10/share for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the financing.
  • The proceeds will be used for property data compilation, target generation, exploration, fieldwork programs, and general working capital purposes.

