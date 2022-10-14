Beyond Meat confirms jobs and revenue cut, sees cash flow positive operations within 2H23
Oct. 14, 2022
- To drive towards sustainable growth amid rising inflation, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) confirms secondary reduction in force while reducing 2022 revenue outlook to achieve cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023.
- The company is axing its current workforce by approximately 200 employees, representing approximately 19% of the company's total global workforce, which will result in one-time cash charges of approximately $4M in 4Q22.
- Previously in August, the company announced a reduction-in-force affecting approximately 4% of its global workforce.
- Reduction in force will be substantially complete by the end of 2022.
- Revised revenue Outlook: The company now expects Q3 net revenues of approximately $82M, a decrease of approximately 23%Y/Y vs. consensus of $115.61M. FY2022 net revenues are expected to be in the range of approximately $400M to $425M, representing a decrease of approximately 14% to 9% Y/Y vs. consensus of $487.86M and prior range of $470M to $520M.
- The company is all set to release its Q3 results on November 9, 2022.
- Shares down 7% PM.
