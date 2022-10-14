Beyond Meat confirms jobs and revenue cut, sees cash flow positive operations within 2H23

Oct. 14, 2022 6:31 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • To drive towards sustainable growth amid rising inflation, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) confirms secondary reduction in force while reducing 2022 revenue outlook to achieve cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023.
  • The company is axing its current workforce by approximately 200 employees, representing approximately 19% of the company's total global workforce, which will result in one-time cash charges of approximately $4M in 4Q22.
  • Previously in August, the company announced a reduction-in-force affecting approximately 4% of its global workforce.
  • Reduction in force will be substantially complete by the end of 2022.
  • Revised revenue Outlook: The company now expects Q3 net revenues of approximately $82M, a decrease of approximately 23%Y/Y vs. consensus of $115.61M. FY2022 net revenues are expected to be in the range of approximately $400M to $425M, representing a decrease of approximately 14% to 9% Y/Y vs. consensus of $487.86M and prior range of $470M to $520M.
  • The company is all set to release its Q3 results on November 9, 2022.
  • Shares down 7% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.