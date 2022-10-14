U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will fire Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng Friday following a budget proposal that roiled markets, The Times reported.

She will also hold a press conference with markets looking for a U-turn on tax-cut plans.

The 30-year gilt yield is down 24 basis points to 4.32%, having been above 5% two sessions ago. U.S. Treasury yield losses are deepening, with the 10-year (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) down 6 basis points to 3.89%.

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) -0.3% is lower against the dollar around $1.13. The FTSE-100 (UKX) (NYSEARCA:EWU) +1% is rallying.

Kwarteng left IMF meetings in Washington early to join discussions about changes to the budget and was expected to land this morning.

Truss reportedly plans to scrap plans to freeze the corporation tax, but it is unclear if she will reverse more of the mini-budget.

If she does fire Kwarteng it would leave Truss having to devise a new economic policy with a new Chancellor after the very brief era of "Trussonomics."

She will speak at 9 a.m. ET, just before the Wall Street open.

See how U.K. bond volatility could impact U.S. markets.