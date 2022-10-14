Honeywell named avionics supplier for Hyundai's air taxi unit
Oct. 14, 2022 6:42 AM ETHyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF), HYMTF, HONBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor's (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF) air taxi unit has selected Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) to develop avionics systems for its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, Reuters reported on Friday.
- Supernal, Hyundai's US-based eVTOL firm, will work alongside Honeywell (HON) to integrate its 'Anthem' flight deck into the air taxis that are due to enter commercial service in 2028.
- Honeywell (HON) has investments in other eVTOL firms, such as Lilium (LILM), Vertical Aerospace and Volocopter. The collaboration with Supernal is its first with an air taxi firm established by an automaker.
