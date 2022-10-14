U.S. Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.02, revenue of $6.33B beats by $130M

Oct. 14, 2022 6:51 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Bancorp press release (NYSE:USB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $6.33B (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Net revenue of $6,326 million including $3,857 million of net interest income and $2,469 million of noninterest income
  • Merger and integration-related charges of $42 million ($33 million net of tax or $(0.02) per diluted common share) associated with the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
  • Return on average assets of 1.22% and return on average common equity of 15.8%. Excluding merger and integration-related charges, net income of $1,845 million, return on average assets of 1.24% and return on average common equity of 16.2%
  • On a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income increased 20.6 percent year-over-year and 11.3 percent linked quarter due to the impact of rising interest rates on earning assets, partially offset by deposit pricing
  • Average total loan growth of 13.5% year-over-year and 3.9% on a linked quarter basis
  • Average total deposit growth of 5.9% year-over-year and 0.1% on a linked quarter basis
  • Net charge-off ratio of 0.19% in 3Q22 compared with 0.20% in 2Q22 and in 3Q21
  • CET1 capital ratio of 9.7% at September 30, 2022, and at June 30, 2022
  • The Company’s provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $362 million, compared with a provision of $311 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a credit benefit of $163 million in the third quarter of 2021.

