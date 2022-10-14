Delta extends on earnings rally after Cowen upgrade

Oct. 14, 2022 6:52 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to an Outperform rating after having the airline stock set with a Market Perform.

Analyst Helane Becker thinks a continued increased in business and international travel as pandemic restrictions ease will provide solid tailwinds for Delta.

She noted that international and business air fares are higher than average domestic fares, which means a boost for revenue as the mix shift changes.

Becker also pointed to the airline major's loyalty program as an earnings catalyst.

"We think loyalty programs will be a key differentiator in this environment as consumers are likely to aggressively use their airline cards in an attempt to redeem those miles, especially for international travel."

Cowen assigned a price target of $54 to DAL after increasing its 2022 EPS estimate to $2.84 and 2023 EPS estimate to $7.00.

Shares of Delta rose 2.01% in premarket trading on Friday after a 4.01% post-earnings jump on Thursday.

