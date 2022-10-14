Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures rise with a boost from bank earnings

Stock index futures point to a higher open Friday following an epic reversal rally for equities in the previous session.

Dow futures (INDU) +0.7%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.2% are higher.

Big bank earnings are helping sentiment, with JPMorgan Chase beating on the top and bottom lines. Wells Fargo is also rising premarket on solid results.

The Dow is also getting a boost from a post-earnings jump in UnitedHealth.

Rates are lower, with the U.K. having outside impact again. Gilt yields are sinking on a report Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to fire her finance minister already. She will have a press conference before the U.S. market open, with markets also expecting a U-turn on tax cuts.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 5 basis points to 3.90% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 2 basis points to 4.43%.

"Eventually a break above 4% for the 10Y now looks inevitable as the Fed is unlikely to signal any inclination to slow its pace near term," ING said.

Before the bell, September retail sales numbers arrive. Economists predict a 0.2% rise, with core sales falling 0.1%.

"Homeowners’ cost of living remains significantly lower than CPI," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Over 40% of the core goods basket fell in price last month, as did 35% of the food basket. Consumers are seeing deflation as well as inflation, possibly increasing their willingness to consume."

Does the market's mysterious, epic reversal have legs?