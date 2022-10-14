BeiGene's blood cancer drug Brukinsa gets EMA panel nod for EU approval

Oct. 14, 2022 7:05 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTC:CHMP) was backed by data from two global phase 3 trials, the company said on Friday.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the drug's approval.
  • BeiGene said that tf approved, Brukinsa would be the only BTK inhibitor for CLL in the EU to achieve superior efficacy versus standard of care in head-to-head trials.
