Amazon Prime event estimated to have brought in $5.7B in revenue

Bank of America estimated Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) generated $8B in gross merchandise value for the two-day Prime Early Access event held during the week. That tally is lower than the $10.7B in GMV for the July event.

Based on the firm's projection for $185.7B in total GMV for Amazon in Q4, BofA estimated that Prime Day could represent approximately 4% of GMV for the quarter vs. 7% in July and contribute 2.3 percentage points to year-over-year. In terms of revenue, a 30% take rate for third-person sellers would suggest $5.7B was churned up from the e-commerce giant's second Prime day event. However, not all the sales were incremental as some of the Prime Early Access shopping were likely holiday sales pulled forward.

"Ultimately, we view this Early Access event as incrementally beneficial, as both a branding event for Prime and potentially smoothing holiday demand aiding with logistics," noted analyst Justin Post on the event.

Shares of AMZN inched up 0.12% in premarket action on Friday to $112.52.

