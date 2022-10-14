Verano terminates arrangement agreement to acquire Goodness Growth Holdings
Oct. 14, 2022 7:13 AM ETVerano Holdings Corp. (VRNOF)GDNSFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) has terminated the arrangement agreement, dated January 31, 2022, pursuant to which the Verano would have acquired Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX:GDNSF).
- On October 13, 2022, Verano provided written notice to GGH that it was exercising its termination rights in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement based upon GGH’s breaches of covenants and representations in the Arrangement Agreement and the occurrence of other termination events.
- As a result of the termination, Verano further asserted that GGH owes the it a termination fee in the amount of $14.87M plus the reimbursement of transaction expenses up to $3M.
“We believe the decision to terminate this arrangement agreement was in the best interest of Verano and our shareholders. As we work through the termination process, we expect to provide additional commentary,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Comments (2)