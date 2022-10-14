Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares gained in premarket trading as Kroger (NYSE:KR) confirmed a multi-billion dollar offer for the chain.

The terms of the agreement released on Friday indicate that Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons Companies for an estimated total consideration of $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6B. The deal includes the assumption of Albertsons’ $4.7B net debt. Albertsons will also pay a special cash dividend of up to $4B to its shareholders in accordance with the terms to be paid on November 7.

"We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," Kroger (KR) CEO Rodney McMullen said. “Albertsons Cos. brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores. This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors.”

The combined companies are projected to employ 710K associates in 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers.

Shares of Albertsons (ACI) jumped 9.8% immediately after the offer before moderating gains. By contrast, Kroger (KR) shares marked a modest decline. Shares of both grocery chains rose sharply on Thursday.

Dig into the details of the deal.