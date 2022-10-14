Newly public Laser Photonics stock jumps on sizeable growth in sales leads
Oct. 14, 2022 7:23 AM ETLaser Photonics Corporation (LASE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) shares rose around 20% premarket on Friday after the announced a significant growth in sales leads since IPO.
- The Florida-based laser systems developer recently completed a $15M initial public offering.
- It has launched an aggressive hiring campaign since then due to a sizeable increase in leads and inquiries. The goal is to accurately and efficiently help inquiring customers with their overall needs.
- The company plans to bring in senior sales leadership to develop best-in-class programs around the sales process and operations, technology, incentives and support. Additionally, investments will be made in marketing, operations and engineering to drive continued growth.
Comments