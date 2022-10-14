Investment firm Wedbush Securities started coverage on mobile software company AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), noting that the company's long-term opportunities outweigh near-term headwinds stemming from the weak global economy.

Analyst Nick McKay started coverage on AppLovin (APP) with an outperform rating and a $26 price target, implying some 40% upside from current levels. The analyst said the company is expected to deliver "robust" top and bottom line growth, driven by its core AppDiscovery, MAX, AppLovin Exchange, and Adjust solutions, while its AXON machine-learning engine and the integration of its acquisition of MoPub should keep expanding its ad market reach in gaming and non-gaming.

"Several factors could put near-term financial results and [fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023] guidance at risk, including macro / inflationary pressure and the Apps slowdown," McKay wrote in a note to clients. "Long-term growth potential more than offsets near-term issues in our view."

McKay noted that the mobile gaming market is estimated to be worth $100B or more, with AppLovin (APP) estimating the user acquisition market between $50B and $70B. AppLovin's (APP) estimated $2B in software platform "represents only a fraction" of the market and shows the opportunity ahead of the company, McKay added, noting the company is "well-positioned" to get after large amounts of spending thanks to its focus on gaming, machine-learning, MoPub and mediation clout.

The analyst added that "much of the negativity" surrounding shares have been associated with Unity Software's (U) decision to merge with ironSource (IS) instead of AppLovin (APP), but it's likely that Unity has a "better product fit" with ironSource (IS), he explained.

AppLovin (APP) can boost shareholder value by selling its Apps business, with software platform expected to deliver strong revenue growth for the "foreseeable future" with adjusted EBITDA margins between 65% and 70%, compared to the Apps business, which has margins of just 5% to 10%.

Earlier this month, Needham started coverage on AppLovin (APP), noting that while revenue is expected to be strong the next couple of years, it is increasingly likely to face "greater competition" from some of the largest tech companies in the world.