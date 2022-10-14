Takeda's dengue vaccine Qdenga gets EMA panel backing for approval in EU

Oct. 14, 2022

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) vaccine Qdenga to prevent dengue disease in individuals from four years of age in the EU and worldwide.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said on Friday that Qdenga will be available as a powder and solvent for solution for injection.
  • The active substance of Qdenga is dengue tetravalent vaccine (live, attenuated).
  • The CHMP granted positive opinion for Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine to prevent dengue virus serotypes 1, 2, 3 and 4 in people aged four years and above.
  • The vaccine received an EMA recommendation under the EU Medicines for all (EU-M4All) program, which allows the CHMP to assess medicines that are intended for use in low- and middle-income countries outside of the European Union.

