United Airlines looking to order 100 new jets - Bloomberg
Oct. 14, 2022
According to Bloomberg, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is ready to order ‘triple digit’ numbers of wide body jets from either Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).
Citing people briefed on the matter, the airline is weighing offers from both manufacturers for the 787 Dreamliner and A350 models. A finalization of a deal is anticipated for December, according to the report.
Shares of United Airlines (UAL) rose modestly in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) shares rose 4% in Europe’s afternoon session and Boeing (BA) stock jumped 1.25% before the US market open.
