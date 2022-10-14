United Airlines looking to order 100 new jets - Bloomberg

Oct. 14, 2022 7:46 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)BA, EADSFBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Delays And Cancellations Continue To Plague Airline Industry Heading Into Holiday Weekend

Jeenah Moon

According to Bloomberg, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is ready to order ‘triple digit’ numbers of wide body jets from either Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

Citing people briefed on the matter, the airline is weighing offers from both manufacturers for the 787 Dreamliner and A350 models. A finalization of a deal is anticipated for December, according to the report.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) rose modestly in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) shares rose 4% in Europe’s afternoon session and Boeing (BA) stock jumped 1.25% before the US market open.

Read more on growing pessimism on Boeing along Wall Street.

Comments (2)

