Bayer to challenge $275M jury verdict over PCB illness claims

Oct. 14, 2022 7:51 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Bayer AG To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) said Friday it plans to challenge a U.S. jury verdict awarding $275M to a group of people claiming they suffered from exposure to PCB, a chemical the company's Monsanto business produced until 1977.

Thursday's verdict at the King County Superior Court in Washington state favored 13 plaintiffs who blamed their sickness on exposure to PCBs at a school in Monroe County.

"The undisputed evidence in this case does not support the conclusions that plaintiffs were exposed to unsafe levels of PCBs at the Sky Valley Education Center or that these exposures are responsible for their alleged health issues," Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) said.

While Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller has been a much larger litigation burden for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF), the company also has coped with lawsuits related to PCBs, a chemical used in commercial products until Monsanto ended production in 1977.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) delivered strong Q2 results across all of the company's divisions, Cavenagh Resources writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.