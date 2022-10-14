Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) said Friday it plans to challenge a U.S. jury verdict awarding $275M to a group of people claiming they suffered from exposure to PCB, a chemical the company's Monsanto business produced until 1977.

Thursday's verdict at the King County Superior Court in Washington state favored 13 plaintiffs who blamed their sickness on exposure to PCBs at a school in Monroe County.

"The undisputed evidence in this case does not support the conclusions that plaintiffs were exposed to unsafe levels of PCBs at the Sky Valley Education Center or that these exposures are responsible for their alleged health issues," Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) said.

While Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller has been a much larger litigation burden for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF), the company also has coped with lawsuits related to PCBs, a chemical used in commercial products until Monsanto ended production in 1977.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) delivered strong Q2 results across all of the company's divisions, Cavenagh Resources writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.