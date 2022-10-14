Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey leaves the company after assault arrest
Oct. 14, 2022 7:54 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey, has left the company after being suspended last month.
Ramsey had been suspended following an arrest for a parking garage incident after a college football game in Arkansas during which he was accused of biting a man's nose. He was formally charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery tied to the assault,
Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December after spending three decades at Tyson Foods.
Shares of BYND fell 8.22% in premarket trading on Friday after the company issued a business update.
