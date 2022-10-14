Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey leaves the company after assault arrest

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey, has left the company after being suspended last month.

Ramsey had been suspended following an arrest for a parking garage incident after a college football game in Arkansas during which he was accused of biting a man's nose. He was formally charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery tied to the assault,

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December after spending three decades at Tyson Foods.