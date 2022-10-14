Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey leaves the company after assault arrest

Oct. 14, 2022 7:54 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef packages

Sundry Photography

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey, has left the company after being suspended last month.

Ramsey had been suspended following an arrest for a parking garage incident after a college football game in Arkansas during which he was accused of biting a man's nose. He was formally charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery tied to the assault,

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December after spending three decades at Tyson Foods.

Shares of BYND fell 8.22% in premarket trading on Friday after the company issued a business update.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.