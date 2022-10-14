EMA panel backs approval of Atara's Ebvallo for transplant complication

Oct. 14, 2022 7:59 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Pierre Fabre's Ebvallo as monotherapy to treat patients two years of age and older with relapsed or refractory Epstein‑Barr virus positive post‑transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), who have received at least one prior therapy.
  • For solid organ transplant patients, prior therapy includes chemotherapy unless chemotherapy is inappropriate.
  • PTLD is a life-threatening complication following solid organ or bone marrow transplantation.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Friday said that, if approved, Ebvallo (tabelecleucel) would be the first therapy to treat transplant patients with PTLD.
  • The company said in its release that the CHMP positive opinion was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ALLELE.
  • The company expects the decision of the European Commission (EC), which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, for Ebvallo's approval in Q4 2022.
  • ATRA +0.75% to $4.02 premarket Oct. 14

Comments

