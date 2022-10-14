FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares declined sharply in premarket trading on Friday as Barclays moved to the sidelines on the name.

“Despite our longer-term view of the growth potential for FIGS as a premium healthcare apparel brand, the current weakening demand backdrop, increasing acquisition costs, and potential

for slowing top-line growth cause us to move to Equal Weight,” Equity Analyst Adrienne Yih told clients.

She added that risks to margins and sales are becoming more evident as the cost of acquiring customers grows more onerous. Further, inflationary pressures on consumer wallets appear to be abating demand, with increased promotional activity seen as a signal of this effect.

“We are downgrading FIGS shares to Equal Weight and moving to the sidelines until there is greater clarity on the macroeconomic environment, the company‘s ability to move through excess inventory, and the direction of customer acquisition spend,” Yih concluded.

Shares of FIGS (FIGS) fell 3.55% in premarket action. Shares are down about 70% year to date.

