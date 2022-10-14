Goodfood Market provides strategic and financial update
Oct. 14, 2022
- Goodfood Market (OTCPK:GDDFF) expects its Q4 to be in the range of $50-51M with an expected Adj. EBITDA loss in the range of ($2) to ($4)M.
- The Co. will be focusing its strategy on growing its brand through its weekly meal plans and add-ons while transitioning out of Goodfood On-Demand in order to maximize Adj. EBITDA.
- Also, based on Management’s preliminary assessment, Blue-Ocean initiatives are expected to result in a non-cash impairment charge in the range of $45-$50M in Q4.
- As a result of a breach of a covenant under our credit facilities in the fourth quarter, the Co. entered into a tolerance letter with its lenders in Q4, limiting the availability of a portion of its credit facilities.
- At year-end, the Co. had $38M of cash and equivalents and no amounts drawn from the revolver.
