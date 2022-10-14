Blackboxstocks guides Q3 revenue below the consensus

Oct. 14, 2022 8:13 AM ETBlackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) expects 3Q22 revenue between $1.15M - $1.25M, lower from $1.47M prior year quarter vs consensus of $1.45M.

  • “Blackbox has a strong balance sheet and significant room left under our stock buyback program, which we are pursuing aggressively in the current market. Unfortunately, SEC rules governing stock buybacks limit the number of shares we can purchase based on our trading volume, with the exception of block trades. These block trades must be facilitated through our designated broker Alexander Capital,” said Blackboxstocks Chief Executive Officer Gust Kepler.

