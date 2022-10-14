Investors attract fund flow assets for the second week in a row as they take in $2B

Investors found themselves to be net buyers on the week regarding fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds as they attracted $2.3B according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report.

The weekly influx marks the second straight week of inflows. At the helm were money market funds as they pulled in $7.6B. At the same time, taxable bond funds, equity funds, and tax-exempt funds retracted $4.8B, $2.7B, and $2.3B, respectively.

Exchange-traded equity funds as a group brought in $4.6B on the week, which were led by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the iShares: Russell 1000 ETF (IWB). SPY, the world’s largest ETF amassed $1.1B, while IWB took in $492M.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Select Sector: Financials Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) and iShares: MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Factor ETF (USMV) experienced the most significant outflows of $548M and $322M, respectively.

From a fixed income ETF standpoint, the segment watched $1.7B of new money flow into the space. Among the leading funds were the Shares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) as it attracted $933M and the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Months T-Bill ETF (BIL), which garnered $681M.

In reverse, the ProShares: UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) and SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) gave back the largest amount of investor capital. SQQQ retracted $595M, and JNK lost $388M.

In broader financial news, the bulls stampeded back onto Wall Street on Thursday after CPI numbers came out, but does the rally have legs?